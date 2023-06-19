Vermilion Parish Sheriff's in search of armed robbery suspect

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is in search of a suspect who robbed a Dollar General Store using a firearm.

On the evening of June 18, 2023, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of the armed robbery at the Dollar General Store located on US-167.

Investigators learned that the suspect entered the store just before closing, cased the inside of the store, and threatened the associates with a firearm.

The suspect robbed the register of an unknown amount of cash before leaving.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office request the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and ask to speak to Sgt Lon Hargrave or call Crime Stoppers of Vermilion at 337-740-TIPS (8477), or download the P3 application for smartphones. All tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion will be considered confidential and anonymous.

