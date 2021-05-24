Vermilion Parish School Board approves one-time COVID-19 stipend for employees

ABBEVILLE, La. — The Vermilion Parish School Board approved a one-time "COVID-19 Recruitment and Retention Stipend" to all full-time, part-time and contract employees during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

According to a memo from Superintendent Tommy Byler, the amount of the stipend will range between $500 - $1,500 depending on how much time each employee worked during the 2020-2021 school year.

The stipend will be paid to eligible employees as a separate payment in August 2021 for the extra duties imposed upon them during the 2020-2021 school year.

The funding for the stipend comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which was approved by the U.S. Congress last year.

To be eligibility for the stipend, employees must be actively employed through May 28, 2021. Substitute teachers are not eligible for the stipend.

