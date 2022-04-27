Vermilion Parish Faculty and Staff Can Possibly see an Increase in Pay

In Vermilion Parish, voters will decide on a half-cent sales tax, that if approved would raise teachers' salaries parish wide.

"We have a proposition on the ballot this Saturday, April 30, and it's a half cent sales tax for salaries and benefits for the employees of Vermilion Parish School System," said Superintendent Tommy Byler.

Byler says he wants to attract more teachers to Vermilion Parish and to have a better education system for students.

He feels the best way for residents to invest their tax dollars is in the parish school system.

"But we are trying to keep that so with the nationwide teacher shortage, with the opportunity for teachers to go elsewhere for more salary, we just felt that we had to put it out there and give the public an opportunity to invest in Vermillion," Byler said.

If this proposal passes it will not only impact teachers but all support workers, who will also receive a raise.

Byler says those support workers in schools are just as important as teachers.

"Our system is built on the employees that make it up, from the janitors to the bus drivers and bus operators to the school secretary. Cafeteria workers who start our day off at 5 in the morning and have bus follow up at 6," said Byler.

Vermilion Parish voters' polls will be opened on Saturday April 30th at 7am and close at 8pm.