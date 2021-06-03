Vermilion Catholic Fishing Rodeo begins

HENRY, La. — Vermilion Catholic has is kicking off its Fishing for Memories Rodeo Thursday to Sunday at Don's Boat Landing in Henry.

A monetary donation will be made to the Alzheimer's Association from the proceeds of the tournament.

Organizers ask that no ice chest be brought to the event. Food and drinks will be sold to benefit the cause.

Prizes will be awarded for Youth, Women, and Adult Divisions. Other prizes include Best Offshore Boat, Best Inshore Boat, Biggest Rodeo Fish, Women's division.

2021 Rodeo Schedule:

Thursday, June 3: Competition begins at 12:01 AM No weigh in on this day

Friday, June 4: Scales will be open from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 5: Scales will be open from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Live music following.

Sunday, June 6: Live Auction and awards will be at 12:30 PM

