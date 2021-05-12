Vermilion Catholic announces dates for Fishing for Memories Rodeo

Vermilion Catholic has announced the kickoff of their Fishing for Memories Rodeo in June.

The Rodeo will take place on Thursday, June 3 to Sunday, June 6, 2021.

2021 Rodeo Schedule:



Thursday, June 3: Competition begins at 12:01 AM No weigh in on this day

Friday, June 4: Scales will be open from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 5: Scales will be open from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Live music following.

Sunday, June 6: Live Auction and awards will be at 12:30 PM

Organizers ask that no ice chest be brought to the event. Food and drinks will be sold to benefit the cause.

Registration Fees are $50 per person in the adult division and $25 per child in the youth division (12 &

under) Children may purchase an adult ticket to compete for cash prizes and/or youth division prizes. The child

must pick which category he/she would like to enter at the time of weigh-in.

All rodeo fees are non-refundable. The last day to register is Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Prizes will be awarded for Youth, Women, and Adult Divisions. Other prizes include Best Offshore Boat, Best Inshore Boat, Biggest Rodeo Fish, Women's division.

The point system will be as follows - 3 points for 1st place, 2 points for 2nd place, and 1 point for 3rd

place, they say.

