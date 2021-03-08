UPDATE: One person dead, another wounded in Vermilion shootings

We have an update on the shootings we reported about yesterday.

One person was wounded in Abbeville; that story is here.

We've learned that one of the two people shot in the parish yesterday has died.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office PIO Eddie Langlinais, Abbeville Police called deputies early Sunday about a shooting that possibly happened outside the city limits.

The Abbeville Police Department responded to a residence on North East Street in Abbeville where two victims were located with gunshot wounds.

Information was received by one of the victims that they were traveling on Adier Road, when a passing vehicle fired shots striking both victims. Both victims were transported to Abbeville General Hospital and then to a trauma center in Lafayette.

One of the victims has since succumbed to his injuries, and the other remains hospitalized.

The investigation is still in the early stages and additional information will be forthcoming as it moves forward, Langlinais said.

