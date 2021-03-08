Juvenile injured during Sunday morning shooting in Abbeville

Abbeville Police say a juvenile was injured during and early morning shooting on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened at 12:30 am on March 7 in the 1600 block of Green Street.

The Department says that police were on patrol after responding to another shooting incident when they heard shots being fired in the area of Green Street.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned that unknown subject(s) shot into a residence and that a juvenile male inside the home had been shot.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later transferred to a different hospital, according to police.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Abbeville Police Department detective division.

The Abbeville Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the case contact the the Department by at 337-893-2511 or by calling the “Tips” line at 337-892-6777. All calls may remain anonymous.

Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page, the official web page by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

