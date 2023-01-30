UPDATE: Driver booked in fatal bicycle crash

State Police have arrested a Lake Arthur man in connection with a January 9 crash that left a Gueydan bicyclist dead.

Kane Leblanc, 20, was booked with vehicular homicide, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving with alcohol in the vehicle.

Leblanc was booked in connection with a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Allen J. Vincent of Gueydan.

Initially, troopers thought that Vincent was riding his bicycle east in the westbound lanes of travel. But following a complete investigation, they determined that Vincent was eastbound in the eastbound lane of travel. The truck that hit him, which troopers say was operated by Leblanc, was traveling west just before it hit Vincent.

Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Leblanc after they received the toxicology results from the crime lab.