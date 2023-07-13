UPDATE: Body of missing boater has been found, family says

UPDATE: The family of a boater missing since he went crabbing in Vermilion Bay says his body has been found.

"After two days of searching Vermilion Bay, my father has been found. His body is at peace and we are absolutely crushed," his daughter posted on her Facebook page. "We appreciate all the prayers we know that we will get through this hug your family extra tight tonight for us."

Here's the post:

Yesterday, we reported that the U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans along with local agencies, launched a full-scale search and rescue operation for missing boater Matt Montz.

Montz, 53, launched from Maxie Pierce Boat launch, intercoastal waterways, with intentions to retrieve crab boats in Vermilion Bay. His vessel is described as a 26-foot crab boat with a white fiberglass hull, blue top and 90 outboard engine.

The last contact with Montz was at 1:54 pm on July 11, according to the Coast Guard.

Yesterday, the family released the following statement: