UPDATE: Body of missing boater has been found, family says

UPDATE: The family of a boater missing since he went crabbing in Vermilion Bay says his body has been found.
"After two days of searching Vermilion Bay, my father has been found. His body is at peace and we are absolutely crushed," his daughter posted on her Facebook page. "We appreciate all the prayers we know that we will get through this hug your family extra tight tonight for us."
Here's the post:
Yesterday, we reported that the U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans along with local agencies, launched a full-scale search and rescue operation for missing boater Matt Montz.
Montz, 53, launched from Maxie Pierce Boat launch, intercoastal waterways, with intentions to retrieve crab boats in Vermilion Bay. His vessel is described as a 26-foot crab boat with a white fiberglass hull, blue top and 90 outboard engine.
The last contact with Montz was at 1:54 pm on July 11, according to the Coast Guard.
Yesterday, the family released the following statement:
Around 8 pm last night, Matthew was not responding to any phone calls or texts from family. This is very unusual for him, so we immediately went to the boat launch to check for his vehicle. When we saw his trailer still in the parking lot, we notified Wildlife and Fisheries along with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office. Rescue crafts were sent out immediately, alongside some close fishermen to search the area where his phone was last located. Rescue teams worked all night, and the Coast Guard was alerted to the scene. They deployed aircraft with thermal imaging to help locate him into the night. With no luck, we waited patiently to hear any good news about his whereabouts. Around 7 am on the morning of July 12, his boat was found still running and in gear by a dear friend. Authorities were notified and a continuous search is being conducted, as we believe he is on foot. We are praying for a safe return home, and we ask that if anyone sees him immediately call the Coast Guard at 504-365-2544.