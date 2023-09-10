"Uniquely U" promotes inclusivity for children with special needs

ABBEVILLE, La. — "Uniquely U Special Needs Event" celebrated and represented children with special needs, in hopes to embrace educate and promote inclusion.

Josiah Hebert is one child with a disability that was happy to finally have a chance to be at event, where the focus can be all on him and others like him.

"Some events for kids without disabilities are unfair and I didn't know they existed, so it's right to do this," says Hebert.

Brian Petry spent the day with his family and was all about having a good time.

"Yeah just doing fine and having fun," Petry expressed.

Those attending also believe events like these can also help to educate others about disabilities and treating each other with kindness.

"It's for love, like supporting love and to show people how to show love," Myami Davidson tells KATC.

Shanna Berard is one mother who says for these kids and her own, having an opportunity to enjoy life without the fear of exclusion makes all the difference.

"It's an amazing opportunity for special needs, for them to be feel involved with the community and around people that are like them. They are able to have the experience instead of staying in the house and being able to come out entertain with people like them," expresses Berard.

Organizers say while this is the first event of it's kind in Vermilion Parish, it won't be the last.

"It's a celebration of the uniqueness of all individuals in our community, here in Abbeville we love our community so much and it's important to show love to everyone in our community. So if we can reach those special children that just touches our hear in a completely different way," says Hailee Wiggins of the Vermillion Reach Group.

I asked Petry if he is already looking forward to the next "Uniquely U" event.

"Next year!" Petry said.

The event allowed those with disabilities to feel even prouder of who they are.

"It feels amazing to be me!" Hebert says.