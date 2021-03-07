Two shootings in Vermilion Parish overnight

Two shootings happened in Vermilion Parish overnight.

We have very few details on either shooting.

Abbeville Chief Bill Spearman confirmed that a shooting happened on Green Street, and that one person was wounded and taken to the hospital.

No suspects have been identified or arrested, the chief said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Abbeville Police at (337) 893-2511.

The second shooting happened just outside of Abbeville, a spokesman for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office says. Two people were wounded, but he had no details as to their conditions.

Investigators are following leads and we will have an update as soon as possible.