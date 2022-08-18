Two arrests made for catalytic converter thefts in Vermilion Parish

Following a week long investigation, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations division gathered adequate information to obtain warrants.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office PIO, Eddie Langlinais, said two arrests were made on August 16, 2022 as a result of an investigation into thefts of catalytic converters.

Benjamin Richard, 35, and Blake Blanchard, 23, of Kaplan were arrested and charged with 3 counts of felony theft and 2 counts of felony criminal damage to property.

Both men were booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center and bonds were set at $17,500 each.

The investigation is ongoing and updates may follow as more information becomes available.

Sheriff Couvillon would like to commend the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office for their hard work in gathering enough information to make these arrests.

