Two arrested in connection with New Year's Eve shooting in Vermilion Parish

Two men have been taken into custody in connection with a shooting on New Year's Eve in Vermilion Parish.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Craig Dewon Batiste of Rayne and Johnathan Brian Lee from Crowley were arrested in that shooting incident which happened in the 300 block of Lover’s Lane, south of Abbeville on December 31, 2021.

When detectives arrived on scene of the shooting, they say they discovered two vehicles and a residence had been shot 14 times with a .22 caliber firearm.

During an investigation, a suspect vehicle was determined and a driver was identified as Craig Dewon Batiste. The shooter, deputies say was later identified as Johnathan Brian Lee.

On January 7, 2022, with the assistance of the Rayne Police Department, Bastiste was taken into custody and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a warrant for Assault by Drive-By Shooting

Bond was set at $50,000 bond. Officials say that a search of Batiste’s residence uncovered a .22 caliber rifle with a large-capacity magazine.

On January 11, 2022, with the assistance of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lee was taken into custody and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a warrant for Attempted 1st Degree Murder, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm .

His bond was set at $175,000.

An investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may follow, the sheriff's office says.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel