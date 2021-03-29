Two arrested in connection to fatal March 7 shooting in Vermilion Parish

Two people have been arrested in connection with a March 7 shooting that left one person dead and another injured near Abbeville.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office says that after a three week long investigation into the shooting which happened just outside the city limits of Abbeville, felony warrants were obtained for 24-year-old Kinnie Leshon Henderson, Jr., and 21 year-old Lashylaja Marie Turner.

The Sheriff's Office says that in the afternoon hours of Monday, March 29, 2021, deputies located Henderson within the city limits of Abbeville. After a foot pursuit, Henderson was captured and taken into custody. Turner was arrested nearby.

Both were booked into the Vermilion Parish jail on one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Upon arrest, VPSO says Henderson was in possession of a large amount of suspected illegal narcotics and a weapon. He was also booked on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Synthetic Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS, and Possession of a Firearm within 1,000 Feet of a Daycare.

No bond has been set.

On March 7, 2021, The Abbeville Police Department responded to a residence on North East Street in Abbeville where two victims were located with gunshot wounds.

Information was received by one of the victims that they were traveling on Adier Road, when a passing vehicle fired shots striking both victims. Both victims were transported to Abbeville General Hospital and then to a trauma center in Lafayette.

One of the victims died from their injuries. That victim's identity was not disclosed.

