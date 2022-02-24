Two arrested in Abbeville shots fired investigation

Two men have been arrested, accused of shooting at a home in Abbeville.

Police say on February 16, 2022, at around 1:30 a.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to for a “Shots Fired” call on the 800 block of South East Street. An investigation determined that individuals in a vehicle fired numerous rounds from high-powered rifles toward a residence.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the occupants in the vehicle.

On February 23, 2022, Abbeville PD says they located the suspect vehicle. Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, but the vehicle allegedly fled. Officers pursued the vehicle until the vehicle crashed in a ditch off of Woodlawn Road.

Officers were able to apprehend the driver and a passenger from the vehicle identified as Tra'Maine Wiltz and Iverson Allen-Spencer, both of Abbeville.

Wiltz was arrested and booked on the following charges:



Principle to Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Obstruction of Justice

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Allen-Spencer was arrested and booked on the following charges:



Principle to Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Obstruction of Justice

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel