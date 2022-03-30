Two accused in theft from Abbeville business

Two men have been arrested, accused of stealing several items from a local business in Abbeville.

The Abbeville Police Department says that on March 28, 2022, at around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of shoplifting at Tractor Supply on Veteran’s Memorial Drive. The complainant advised that several items, including a portable welding machine, had been stolen.

APD says officers determined two suspects, identified as Michael Schexnider and Jered Broussard of Abbeville, entered Tractor Supply and stole numerous items. The suspects allegedly fled the area after employees called police.

Upon serving theft warrants for the pair, officers were able to locate over $1,100.00 worth of stolen merchandise from Tractor Supply. Schexnaider and Mr. Broussard were transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

