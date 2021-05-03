Tools for Schools: Eaton Park Elementary

Tools for Schools is on the road once again all thanks to Jim Olivier’s Family of Companies and today we’re heading to Vermilion Parish to Eaton Park Elementary to visit Bailey Hargrave’s Class.

Hargrave asked for a lot of different things that will support her students.

"I requested a shelving system to save our Leader in Me binders for next school year individually. I requested headphones so that each student can have a set of headphones with a microphone. I also requested an Echo Dot for my students to be able to use in the classroom," Hargrave tells us.

Sometimes the supplies provided by the school get worn out, she says.

"I applied for Tools For Schools to get my kids supplies that they always need help with, that we don’t always get throughout the year," she explains. "So we use school given supplies but at this point they’re pretty old. So they’re starting to give out on us."

Tools for Schools helped address that issue, she said.

"I want to say thank you to KATC and the Jim Olivier Families of Companies for the donation to our classroom," Hargrave said.