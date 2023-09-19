Three cited for violating burn ban near Erath

Three men were cited after a trash fire burned out of control near Erath Tuesday.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said his deputies were called to Wilmer Road just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Local fire departments were also dispatched to put the fire out. Due to the dry conditions, the fire is still burning, and Wilmer Road is currently closed off to traffic while attempts to extinguish the fire continue, the sheriff said around 5 p.m.

Sheriff Couvillon reiterates that with the drought that the area has faced which caused the Burn Ban to be enacted, everyone needs to do their part in preventing fires.

Sheriff Couvillon said the men were using an open flame propane torch which caused the grass to ignite.

Three people were cited for violating of the burn ban and fire raising on the land of another:

James M. Segura, 61; Jason J. Romero, 37; and Maxie Boudoin Jr., 69.

As soon as the fire is extinguished, the road will be opened back to traffic, the sheriff says.