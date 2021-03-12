The Abbeville Cattle Festival says it is coming back in 2021

ABBEVILLE, La. — The Cattle Festival is making a comeback this year after a rough road in 2020.

President of the Cattle Festival Francis Plaisance says the festival is looking at an October 2021 date.

Last year the festival was canceled because of COVID-19. That was the first time in its 73 year history. The festival has been rescheduled in the past but never canceled.

"That was a historic event for us, and now being that the governor went into Phase 3, we are excited about looking forward to October," Plaisance said.

Rescheduled dates for the festival will be October 1 and 2, 2021.

Organizers are not set on the events just yet but they hope to bring everything that Cattle Festival is known for back in 2021.

The full Cattle Festival board is expected to meet soon to decide on the details.

"It takes a lot of planning to put on a huge event like this, but we will have the Cattle Festival and are planning for entertainment, vendors and hopefully a fair," he said.

The only thing that is currently uncertain, Plaisance said, is the Grand Parade. That will be decided in the near future.

If they are successful with getting a fair this, that will give the attendees four days of Cattle Festival fun.

Plaisance said the Cattle Festival was nearly put under because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the help of the Rotary Club they were able to raise money to keep the festival alive.

The fundraiser to help save the Cattle Fest was an overwhelming success. Plaisance says that people came out from all over to support them.

"Businesses and people in the community have been very helpful and supportive," he said. " All the festivals we have in Abbeville are important for our tourism."

After receiving hurricane damage to their building, Plaisance says that despite the setbacks, the Cattle Festival crew is optimistic.

In regards to the pandemic, Plaisance says that they will continue to follow state guidelines announced by Governor Edwards.

"Depending on how COVID develops in the next few months, we will be able to determine the type of crowd we can have," he explained.

The majority of the festival takes place out in the open, which will provide a little more freedom in planning. The Cattle Festival will be held at the Cattle Festival building and property which Plaisance says is ready to go.

They will make a few adjustments going forward for guests as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic but they hope that it will be as close to what it was before the pandemic come October 2021.

"The public can look forward to similar events to what we've always had, just more abbreviated."

72 years the festival has been a staple in the Abbeville community. Plaisance says it is an important part of the community history and brings an economic boost to the area. Organizers are ready to be back for the 73rd year.

"It is an event that people have looked forward to every year," Plaisance said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel