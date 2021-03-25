Student meal boxes returning to Vermilion Parish on April 1

The Vermilion Parish School Board announced on Monday, March 22, that they have partnered with Focus Foods to provide meals boxes to students.

The meals will be a combination of frozen food and prepackaged items along with snacks and supper meals.

Boxes are available for all children 18 years of age and under. This includes those students attending face-to-face school, virtual students, private schools, homeschool students and siblings at home.

To receive a meal box, parents will need to register online at focusfoods.formstack.com or at a walk up distribution site.

Registration is required each week.

The first distribution will take place on Thursday, April 1 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. 10-day boxes with breakfast, lunch, snacks and supper will be handed out.

Subsequent box pick up dates will happen on Sundays. Those dates include April 11, April 18, April 25, May 2, May 9, May 16, May 23, May 30. Pick up will be from 10:30 am until 1:00 pm on those dates.

Distribution sites include J.H.Williams Middle, Cecil Picard Elementary, Kaplan High, and Erath High/ Erath Middle.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel