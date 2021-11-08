State Police: Driver killed in Vermilion Parish crash on La 82

State Police say one person is dead following a crash in Vermilion Parish on La 82.

Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen says that the head on crash happened on La 82 at Llyod Road on Monday November 8, 2021.

Gossen says that the driver of one of the vehicles involved crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. The driver was unrestrained and died as a result of the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

