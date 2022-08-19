Shrimp Festival 2022 kicks off in Delcambre after 3 year hiatus

DELCAMBRE, La.— The shrimp festival is kicking off once again in Delcambre after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

As one of the most anticipated events, this year's festival is expected to host 15 to 20 thousand people.

Rain, sleet, snow, or shine is what the Shrimp Festival attendees are saying on day two of Shrimp Festival 2022.

Shrimp Festival Association President, Tracey Trim said,

"Well, another good thing about our festival is all our proceeds go back into our community. We donate to different entities in the community. You know, it first started with a Delcambre Volunteer Fire Department 70 years ago and still today we still donate to the Delcambre Volunteer Fire Department among other entities in the town." Tracey Trim, Shrimp Festival Association President

The Shrimp Festival is also know for bringing awareness to the under-served shrimp industry in Delcambre.

The festival will continue until this Sunday until 4 p.m.