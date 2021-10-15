Road closures expected in Abbeville for homecoming parades

Abbeville Police say that three schools will be hosting homecoming parades back to back.

The parades will prompt a few road closures.

Police say Abbeville High School, Vermilion Catholic and Williams Scholar Academy will be having their annual homecoming parades. All three parades will flow back-to-back.

Vermilion Catholic and Williams Scholar Academy will line up at A.A. Comeaux Park and Abbeville High School will line up on Railroad Avenue.

Officials say that for this parade to be possible, there will be a few road closures for the safety of everyone participating.

The roadways will be closed at approximately 1:45 p.m. and parades are scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m.

The parades will follow the route listed below: Start at S. State Street at A.A. Comeaux Memorial Drive, and travel north. Turn left onto Concord Street Turn right onto N. Jefferson Street Turn left onto N. Magdalen Square Turn left onto N. Washington The parade shall end at S. Washington at Railroad Avenue

Police say if you plan on traveling in these areas at the time of the parade, please use alternative routes.

Abbeville Police Department

