Rice and Gravy cookoff happening Saturday in Abbeville

To benefit scholarship in name of Lt. David Hardy
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 10:27:44-04

The Fraternal Order of Police and John “Dooley” Hardy Lodge #48 will host their inaugural Rice and Gravy Cookoff on Saturday, July 31.

Organizers say that the cookoff will benefit a scholarship in the name of Lieutenant David Hardy of the Abbeville Police Department who passed away in March 2021.

The event will take place at Lafitte Drive-In Park in Abbeville.

Categories for the cookoff include chicken, pork/beef, and seafood. Food will be served to the public beginning at 11:30 am.

A live and silent auction will follow.

Entry is $10 and kids under 10 get in for free.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

