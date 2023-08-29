Pilot uninjured after plane crashes in Vermilion Bay

A plane went down in Vermilion Bay Tuesday afternoon, but the pilot wasn't injured and was rescued by a passing boater.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said his office got the call at about 2:10 p.m.

When they got to the scene, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Water Patrol Division learned the pilot was found to be safe and uninjured. After the crash he was picked up by a passing boater.

The plane was being operated by an Omega Protein pilot who said that he was able to land the plane softly and follow all protocols to exit the plane before it sank.

The investigation is being handled by Omega Protein and the NTSB, the sheriff said.