Piazza calls it a day after more than 30 years in government

Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza announced he won't be running again in an advertisement in the Abbeville Meridional.

The ad, which ran in today's edition, is a letter written to the citizens of Abbeville:

Dear Citizens of Abbeville,

I am writing this letter to inform you that I will not be a candidate for Mayor in the 2022 election. This has been a very difficult decision for me to make, but at this time I feel this is the best choice for my family and myself, as well as the City of Abbeville. As the years pass the job as Mayor has become more and more demanding. Just in the last 15 months, we have had 5 declared disasters right here in Vermilion Parish.

I feel a great sense of loyalty and responsibility for the citizens of Abbeville and would not consider retiring if I wasn’t confident that there are well qualified individuals currently serving on the City Council to run for this office. The city is in great shape financially, has the lowest capital debt in over 40 years, and is expecting 4.4 million dollars in disaster recovery money for

infrastructure improvements in the near future.

I want to thank all of my friends, family members, supporters, and city employees for the 32 years you have allowed me to serve as a city council member and as your Mayor. It has been a tremendous honor and privilege for me to represent you and our great city!

Piazza served as a member of the city's council prior taking over the mayor's office in 2002.