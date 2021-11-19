Pedestrian killed in Wednesday night crash on Hwy 14 in Abbeville

An Abbeville man was struck and killed Wednesday night while attempting to cross Highway 14 in Vermilion Parish.

The Abbeville Police Department says officers responded at 6:30 pm on November 17 to LA Hwy 14 near its intersection with N. John Hardy Drive in reference to a pedestrian crash.

According to the department, 50-year-old Anthony Lemaire was in the turning lane of the highway and attempting to cross. A vehicle traveling east entered the turning lane and struck Lemaire.

He was pronounced dead at the the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner's Office.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. Impairment is not suspected and no charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police assisted with the investigation.

