One arrested in Tuesday shooting that injured Abbeville teen

Police say a juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday afternoon shooting that injured a teenager.

The Juvenile was arrested and booked on a charge of two counts attempted 1st degree murder.

The department says no other details related to the shooting are being released.

On November 16, police responded to the area of Schlessinger Street and Maude Avenue at around 2:50 pm in reference to a shots fire incident.

There, police say, a male juvenile victim had been shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to family, the victim was a 15-year-old who was shot after getting off of the school bus.

While investigating the shooting, detectives observed a suspect wanted for an unrelated shooting.

Detectives arrested 19 year-old Jha’Juan Campbell of Abbeville for a shooting which occurred on October 11.

Campbell was booked on a warrant charging him with 2 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder and transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

