VERMILION PARISH. La. – Police are investigating a shooting in Abbeville.

The shooting happened around 2:30 pm on Schlessinger Street, according to Lt. Jonathan Touchet, spokesperson for the Abbeville Police Department.

A male victim was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

We reached out to Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler, who tells us he is working to learn more about what happened.

Video on social media and shared with KATC shows an active scene near a school bus, with one person being led away in handcuffs.

KATC will have more information once it becomes available.

