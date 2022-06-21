One arrested in connection with Abbeville shooting

Abbeville Police have arrested a local man in connection with a Sunday night shooting.

Tyreik Broussard, 21, has been booked with attempted second-degree murder.

The investigation began on Sunday at about 10:45 p.m. when police were called to the 1700 block of Fairmont Avenue to investigate reports of gunshots.

They found a man lying in a yard with a single gunshot wound; he was transported to an area hospital by Acadian Ambulance.

Abbeville Police Department detectives investigated the case and got a warrant for Broussard. He was arrested on Monday and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

Chief Spearman thanked the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

