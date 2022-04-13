One arrested, another wanted in Abbeville shooting

Abbeville Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a Saturday shooting on East Oak and North Bailey streets. A second suspect is still wanted.

Police say they have arrested 22-year-old Bradley Broussard of Abbeville on charges of Principal to Illegal Use of Weapons and Obstruction of Justice. Broussard was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Investigators are searching for 27-year-old Jaylin Veney of Abbeville. He has an outstanding warrant for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.

The Police Department is asking for anyone knowing Veney’s whereabouts to contact the Abbeville Police Department. Veney is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Police were called to the area around East Oak and North Bailey streets Saturday afternoon around 3:00 p.m.

They found a man who had been shot. The man was transported to the hospital and police began an investigation.

