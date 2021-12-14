No injuries Sunday in Kaplan shooting, police looking for suspect

Kaplan Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for a shooting Sunday night.

Chief Josh Hardy confirmed to KATC that the shooting happened on 901 N. Wilson Avenue on December 12, 2021.

In that incident, Hardy says someone shot one round into a parked vehicle in a yard on Wilson Avenue. No one was injured.

Detectives are currently working on locating the suspect who shot into the vehicle.

Police say the suspect was in a white or light grey Nissian Frontier 4 door pickup last seen heading west on 9th Street.

