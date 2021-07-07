New splash pad opens in Abbeville

There's now a new way for kids in Abbeville to stay cool during the hot Louisiana summer.

A splash pad has opened up at AA Comeaux Park. It will be open daily from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m., weather permitting, during summer break.

The park is located at 300 AA Comeaux Memorial Drive.

The splash pad is one of several that have opened recently in Acadiana, including one in Opelousas.

City officials say the project has been a long time coming, and they hope it will be a fun way for families to spend the summer.

"Many years in the planning, many delays due to the pandemic, but we finally got it open," said District C Councilman Brady Broussard, Jr. "There is nothing better than seeing children having fun. This is about children, recreation, and places where family and children can enjoy themselves."

