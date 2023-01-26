New Seafood Hub underway in Acadiana

There's a new Seafood Hub, in Acadiana that will hopefully alleviate some of the challenges the seafood industry is facing.

A groundbreaking happened, at the Acadiana Seafood Hub, in Erath today.

The seafood industry is continuing to struggle from inflation and record imports.

Food processing, will provide resources for small businesses, especially those in the seafood industry.

"It's going to provide an economic boost, not only to the community to this site in particular its a seed project to help develop a retail type development here in Erath and it's just going to have a tremendous economic benefit." said, Wendell Verret, Port Director of Twin Parish Port Commission

This $1.9m project provides 4,254 square feet of commissary kitchen, cold storage, retail space, and other amenities for small food-related businesses focusing on seafood.

It will also establish certified kitchens, and accessing professional grade equipment, is costly and typically a prohibitive investment for small food producers.

Construction, is expected in 2024.