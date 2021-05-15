Memorial service set for Seacor crew member Gregory Walcott

A memorial service will be held Sunday for Gregory Walcott, who was on board the Seacor Power lift boat when it capsized last month.

The service is set for 11 a.m. at Ark of the Covenant Ministries, located at 210 South Saint Valerie Street in Abbeville.

A balloon release and celebration will follow the service from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Walcott is one of seven crew members still missing from the Seacor Power. 19 were on board the vessel when it capsized during severe weather eight miles south of Port Fourchon on April 13. Six people were rescued following the incident; the bodies of six have been recovered.

The latest information on the Seacor disaster and search can be found at katc.com/gulfsearch.

