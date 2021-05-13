A Month Later: Salvage and searches ongoing in Seacor Power disaster

It has been a month since the Seacor Power capsizing in April, and searches are still ongoing by groups along the coast.

On Thursday Ronnie Adams, who has been the face of the Seacor search on social media, provided an update on their search operations. Volunteers are searching in the area of Cypremort Point both in Iberia and St. Mary Parishes.

This has been a reoccurring effort with teams out each day to help find those still missing.

They say teams will be searching near Marsh Island and going to canals in other areas on Thursday.

"We are hitting that area hard," Ronnie Adams said on a Facebook post. So far searches have only turned up debris from the capsizing.

Miles of Louisiana coast line and waters have been search since the capsizing thanks to volunteers, law enforcement and first responders.

The US Coast Guard began searching for crew members after the capsizing but ended their search on Monday April 19, and moved to salvage operations.

Adams says that with their efforts, they are still asking for people to come out and help. He says that if people are are local and have boats that can assist, they do so. He continued to ask for prayers for volunteers and families.

Scott Daspit, the father of one of the missing crew member Dylan Daspit, was at the search site on Thursday in the Cypremort Point.

Adams says that everyone should hug and kiss the ones they love. "These 19 crew members, they never thought mother nature would send her power like she did. The love and support we got...it has been amazing," he said.

The Coast Guard and Seacor have begun salvage on the Seacor Power. On May 5, 2021, fuel was being removed from the vessel.

A spokesperson on Thursday May 13, say that they have now removed all diesel fuel from the remaining area, but there is still some hydraulic fluid that needs to be cleaned up.

#UPDATE Salvage crews completed removal of diesel fuel from SEACOR Power. Fuel was pumped into tanks on the SEACOR Eagle and will be transported to shore. Crews continue the removal and isolation of hydraulic oil & petroleum products as the next salvage phase is developed. pic.twitter.com/7BSdfaen3I — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) May 13, 2021

Once that is done, crews will move into more salvage operations. After the environmental issues are resolved, they will begin moving the actual vessel onto a barge to be removed completely.

The Coast Guard spokesperson says that there is not a time frame for when the removal of the barge will happen.

A total of 19 crew members were on board the Seacor Power when it capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon during severe weather on April 13, 2021. Six people were rescued following the incident. Six have been found dead and seven are still missing.

No other crew members have been located as searches continue.

For more on the missing, rescued and recovered, click here

