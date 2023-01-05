MedExpress hosts annual senior citizen community outreach event

Vermilion Parish seniors now have a better relationship with those who could respond if they find themselves in the midst of an emergency.

MedExpress ambulance service hosted an event on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 as a way to meet and greet those in the community.

Attendees were also able to have some fun with live music and a meal at St. Theresa Catholic Church Community Building.

"We try to bring the community together just for a day of letting loose, kicking back and listening to good music, eating good food. Getting the elderly out here. We do it annually in the 10 parishes that we serve in already," program director, Corey Miller told KATC.

"We are looking to expand our operations and we would like to Vermilion. We have been working with the police jury and a lot of the parish officials, and the vote for our operational permit will be on January 11th," Miller added.