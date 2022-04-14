Maurice was name to a Town from a Village

Since Maurice has been growing rapidly, Mayor Wayne Theriot says the economy has grown as well.

“We've seen an increase in the sales tax which means our citizens are doing well, as well as our local businesses and that’s one thing we want to encourage. We want our citizens to support our local businesses,” said Mayor Theriot.

In fact, there's been so much growth in recent years Mayor Theriot says that, by law, Maurice must be named a town.

According to Louisiana state law, “Municipal corporations shall be divided into three classes: cities, towns, and villages. Those having five thousand inhabitants, or more are cities; those having less than five thousand, but more than one thousand inhabitants are towns; and those having one thousand or fewer inhabitants are villages.”

Although the village of Maurice has grown into a town, Mayor Theriot says he wants to hold on to that village identity.

“A village means a small, family and community-oriented entity, so we want to make sure we keep that type of identity with it,” Mayor Theriot said.

Because of the population increase in Maurice, the store manager of NuNu’s says they had to find a bigger location.

“The growth of the city we recognized that Maurice needed a local grocery store that could provide the needs for people that we have coming in. With the boom like it is, we decided that we need a bigger location, and we are here now,” said store manager Logan Culotta.