Man indicted for murder in Maurice overdose death

A Vermilion grand jury has indicted a man in connection with a fatal overdose that happened in January.

Barrett Davidson died of an overdose in the Maurice area, said Eddie Langlinais, Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives learned that the victim allegedly had purchased illegal narcotics in Lafayette Parish. The victim did not obtain the illegal narcotics he intended to purchase and instead, was sold illegal narcotics that was laced with fentanyl. The victim used the drug at his home and as a result died, Langlinais said.

The investigation identified Daniel Joseph Duffy III, 31, as the drug dealer, Langlinais said.

Duffy was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder Monday, and Wednesday night he was found and arrested by the Lafayette Police Department, Langinlais said.