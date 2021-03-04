State Police identify man killed in Abbeville shooting

ABBEVILLE, La. — The man killed during a Wednesday shooting in Abbeville on Greene and Schlessinger Streets has been identified as 41-year-old Dwight Brown.

A Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Deputy was attempting to serve an order of protective custody within the city limits of Abbeville on Wednesday with assistance from the Abbeville Police Department, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson TFC Thomas Gossen.

According to the police report obtained by KATC Investigates, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was aiding APD by responding to Green Street in Abbeville in order to pick up Brown and bring him to the local emergency room after a family member indicated that he "wanted to kill people in a church."

Shortly after their arrival, the deputy and officers "came under fire" from Brown, Gossen said, and took cover behind a patrol vehicle.

Records show that APD were alerted of a shots fired called at 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday and that an officer had been struck by gunfire. State police were called at 12:24 p.m., and Acadian Ambulance were called at 12:30 p.m.

The deputy was then struck by one of the shots. As Brown stood in the roadway allegedly aiming a rifle at the deputy and officers, the deputy returned fire, striking and fatally wounding Brown, Gossen said.

Acadian arrived approximately 12 minutes later. The coroner arrived at 1:10 p.m. State police arrived on scene at 1:15 p.m.

The wounded deputy was transported to a hospital and has since been released.

