LSP: Officers were attempting to serve protective order before fatal Abbeville shooting

ABBEVILLE, La. — Neighbors and friends tell our reporters that the man who died in a Wednesday shooting in Abbeville was a veteran who suffered from PTSD.

The neighbors say he had two grown children and struggled with PTSD. Neighbors worry that's what led to the fatal shooting.

Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson TFC Thomas Gossen said in a press briefing Wednesday night that a Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Deputy was attempting to serve an order of protective custody within the city limits of Abbeville with assistance from the Abbeville Police Department. Shortly after arrival, the deputy and officers "came under fire" from the suspect, Gossen said, and took cover behind a patrol vehicle.

The deputy was then struck by one of the shots from the suspect. As the suspect stood in the roadway allegedly aiming a rifle at the deputy and officers, the deputy returned fire, striking and fatally wounding the suspect, Gossen said.

The wounded deputy was transported to a local hospital and later was transferred to a Lafayette hospital. He's since been released.

Gossen couldn't confirm whether or not the victim suffered from PTSD, but said an order of protective custody typically indicates some kind of mental evaluation is taking place.

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident, and the LSP Crime Lab is processing the scene.

Investigators have reviewed body cam and dash cam footage and were able to get the video processed quickly to put together a timeline of events, Gossen said. The shooting happened near a crime camera, which is also being reviewed.

When our crews arrived at the scene on the corner of Greene and Schlessinger Streets Wednesday, they were moved away from the scene because one person's body was in the street while the scene was being processed. KATC's Briana Aldridge was on scene when the body of one person was removed from the scene. Family was there when the body was removed. A gun was visible at the scene on the ground.

LSP Trooper Thomas Gossen was live at the scene to give more updates on the investigation:

Details are still limited on the officer's condition.

KATC's Briana Aldrige was live at the scene earlier on in the investigation.

