According to the Abbeville Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call at Live Oak Manor Apartment Complex.

The call came in at at approximately 11:10 PM on September 25, 2023. When officers arrived, they followed a trail of blood that led into a pasture near the complex.

The body of 22-year-old Roderick Guidry of Abbeville was found by officers.

An autopsy was performed but police have not released information regarding a suspect.