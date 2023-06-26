Man arrested following shooting in Abbeville

A man was taken into custody following a shooting in Abbeville.

Abbeville Police received calls regarding shots fired near Wabash Street on June 22. Officers were told a black SUV was traveling near Wabash Street and Samson Street when an unknown suspect fired 10 rounds into the SUV.

The victim was shot in the arm and taken to Abbeville General Hospital.

When officers arrived, they interviewed the victim and learned of an active arrest warrant for illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentality.

The victim was released from the hospital and transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office jail.