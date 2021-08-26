Man and his nephew arrested in connection with shooting incident on Hwy 167

An Abbeville man and his nephew have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident this week in Vermilion Parish.

Deputies received a call on Tuesday, August 24, of a person being shot at on US Hwy 167 just north of Abbeville. At the scene, authorities located a victim that had been shot at, but not struck.

Through further investigation, detectives established two suspects and obtained arrest warrants on Wesley Williams, 65, and Randy Heathmon, 32, both of Abbeville.

Heathmon is Williams' nephew, a spokesperson said.

Williams and Heathmon were arrested without incident and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, Williams on one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Heathmon on one count of Principle to Attempted Second Degree Murder.

