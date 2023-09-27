LSP: Unrestrained Abbeville man killed in Vermilion Parish crash

VERMILION PARISH, La. — On September 26, 2023, at 9:15 am, Louisiana State Police Troop I Troopers were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 82 near Alcide Circle. The crash claimed the life of Nicholas Ray Seaux, 44, of Abbeville.

The crash occurred as Seaux was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra eastbound on LA 82, according to an initial investigation by State Police. For reasons still under investigation, the Tundra left the roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers determined that Seaux was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly thereafter, authorities say. A toxicology sample was collected for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions when operating a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued or distracted, always make sure all passengers are properly restrained and obey all traffic laws.

"While not all crashes are survivable," says TFC Thomas Gossen, "taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death."

Troop I has had 35 fatal crash investigations with 40 fatalities in 2023.