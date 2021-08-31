LSP: Pedestrian killed in crash on state highway in Vermilion Parish

An Abbeville man was killed in a crash Monday night on Louisiana Highway 339 in Vermilion Parish, State Police say.

Troopers responded at 8:30 to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Hwy 339 near Hwy 338. The crash claimed the life of 84-year-old Louis D. Baudoin.

State Police say Baudoin was walking east across the roadway in the northbound lane of Hwy 339 when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. Baudoin was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner's Office.

The driver of the vehicle was properly restrained and was not injured.

Impairment on Baudoin's part is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The driver of the vehicle submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present, and was not impaired at the time of the crash, State Police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.

Troop I has investigated 37 fatal crashes resulting in 46 deaths in 2021.

