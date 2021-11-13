Louisiana Military Museum host first Veteran Heritage Festival

The Louisiana Military Museum in Abbeville continues to honor Acadiana veterans with its first Veteran Heritage Festival.

Through Saturday, the museum is hosting a number of events and programs. Friday, history reenactors and veterans shared their stories and took part in demonstrations and educational programs.

You can also see brand new exhibits and artifacts that help tell the story of Louisiana's military history.

"All the different campsites are doing different demonstrations, so when you come to this you actually will walk through a timeline of living history," said Elista Istre, PhD, who consults for the museum. "You'll be able to try on the gas mask and experience all the different time periods and interact and learn about what it was like to be in the military during that time."

You can find more information on the festival here.

