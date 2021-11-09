Louisiana Military Museum plans first Veteran Heritage Festival

Louisiana Military Museum plans its first Veteran Heritage Festival starting on Thursday.

The museum, which is located in Abbeville, hopes to hold this festival annually. There are multiple events and programs planned over three days to honor veterans and remember their stories.

The festivities begin on Thursday, November 11, with a barbecue plate lunch sale. To get more information or buy tickets, click here.

The museum’s Board of Directors will serve the lunches on Veteran’s Day for pick-up at the museum from 11 am–1 pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at www.LaMilitaryMuseum.org. All proceeds benefit the 501(c)3 non-profit museum.

November 12 will be "Field Trip Friday." Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m, living history interpreters and military veterans will bring history to life for students of all ages and abilities by sharing their stories, conducting interactive demonstrations, and facilitating educational programs.

Brand-new museum exhibits and artifacts, including a War of 1812 cannon, Mexican-American War headstone, Spanish-American War/WWI ammunition cart, and various Civil War artifacts help to tell the story of Louisiana’s military history- from the French and Indian War to the present. All schools and homeschool groups welcome. Admission is free.

To make a reservation, please call 337.898.9645 or email info@LaMilitaryMuseum.org.

November 13 will be "Star-Spangled Saturday."

Between 10 am and 4 pm, there will be family-friendly events that honor veterans and remember their stories from the French and Indian War to the present. Live music, food, fun, and more will enhance the day’s events. Admission is free.

The museum is located in the green hangar of the Chris Crusta Memorial Airport at 911 Revis Sirmon Loop, Abbeville, LA 70510. For more information, follow the Louisiana Military Museum on FaceBook, visit www.LaMilitaryMuseum.org or call 337.898.9645.