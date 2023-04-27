Local organizations host gun violence awareness event

Gun safety was the theme at the Abbeville library on Tuesday night.

The Vermilion Reach Group, along with an organization called "Gathering Until All Neighbors Are Safe" or "G.U.N.S" hosted parents and children 10 and older.

The organizations discussed gun safety, gun laws, and consequences.

Police officers were also on hand sharing stories of gun violence and loss.

"I really think that we're not speaking to major issues. We're keeping them away from children and away from their knowledge so lets start talking about it lets bring awareness lets bring solutions lets teach how to respond when you say something see something those kinds of things so that they know how to act and respond when they see guns or firearms," Emotional and Behavioral Coach, Stacey Lopez said.