LDWF Family Fish Fest to be held at the Grand Opening of Lafitte Drive-In Park in Abbeville

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the City of Abbeville are hosting a Family Fish Fest at Lafitte Drive-In Park, 105 S. John Hardy Dr., Abbeville. The event will be from 7:00am – 12:00pm on Saturday, May 8. Prior to the event, the pond will be stocked with adult size channel catfish. Everyone is encouraged to attend for a fun day of fishing, educational activities, and the chance to win raffle prizes.

The first 100 youth registrants receive fishing goodie bags, and every registered participant is automatically entered to win raffle prizes. Pre-registration and event information are available online at www.wlf.la.gov/page/family-fish-fest .

Participants 16 and older must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license. If you would like to purchase a fishing license you can do so online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/ .

Guidelines set by the CDC, State of Louisiana, and LDWF will be followed.

The LDWF Family Fish Fest is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation. The LWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Department and Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.

Family Fish Fests are funded by the Sport Fish Restoration Fund, a USFWS grant program that provides grant funds to the states, the District of Columbia, and insular areas fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access, and aquatic education.

